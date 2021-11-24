By Deborah Ariyo

As efforts to have scientifically standardised herbal products continues in Nigeria and Africa at large, the Chief Executive Officer of Jigsimur Zdex Global Resources Ltd, Lilian Osuofia, weekend said her herbal mixture, Jigsimur, has shown rays of hope that standardisation can be achieved in traditional medicine.

The herbal product from South Africa, according to her, was manufactured under strict hygiene with global best manufacturing practices and comes in glass bottles to avoid contamination with its container after some time.

Osuofia who spoke with journalists in Lagos during the 3rd Jigsimur Car Award Day in Lagos where 15 Mercedes Benz SUV vehicles and N500, 000 cash prize cheques were given to outstanding marketers said the product has been used for the treatment and management of degenerative and chronic diseases, with testimonies.

According to her, a lot of disease conditions have been totally cured or effectively managed with the product.

Noting that the product was 100 per cent herbs and root, she explained that people with chronic diseases such as cancer have given testimonies about the product.

“Through this product, many women that have not conceived for years have been blessed with children. The treatment regime for most diseases is essentially four big bottles of the product taken 15ml morning and evening.

It takes on a whole range of ailments like diabetes, impotence, erectile dysfunction, cancer, fibroid, infertility, low sperm count, kidney stones, cataract, glaucoma, ulcer, HIV, high blood pressure etc.

“The science is simple; Jigsimur boosts the body immune system which fights the diseases and gets the sickness out. It has done so many things for so many people, depending on the individual’s body chemistry,” she added.

Osuofia who added that the product is alcohol-free while the background ingredient is Aloe ferrous said: “We have created many job opportunities for many Nigerians and given nope to many undergraduates through the marketing of this product and its reward system.

Every year Jigsimur rewards marketers of the product with mouth-watering things like cars, cash prizes etc. This is part of what we do to pull our customers and marketers out of poverty.”

According to her, the product has been approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration, NAFDAC.

She called on the Federal government to partner with the organisation to get the products to every home in Nigeria. “We are expanding our supply to Cameroon, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Ghana, everywhere in Africa.

If Government can come in I will be so excited and happy so that we can be able to meet up the demand because right now we are not meeting the demands.