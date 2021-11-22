Jet Age to hold conference on practical solutions for sustainable development in Africa

To honour Osinbajo, Akinwumi, Kaigama, others

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

A continental conference where practical solutions to some of the challenges confronting Africa as a continent has been slated for December in Nigeria.

The event slated for 5th to 7th of December in Lagos is meant to discuss key sustainable developmental matters affecting investment, innovation, youths of Africa, and their traction in the developmental matters.

A statement released Monday in Abuja by the Jet Age Africa coordinator Amb. Young Piero said the continental event will also honour notable leaders from public and private sectors and young innovators who have demonstrated profound zeal and contribution to the advancement and sustainable development of the African continent in their various specialized fields of endeavor.

Among those listed for the honour include; Professor Yemi Osibanjo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Akinwumi A. Adesina President African Development Bank.

Others are Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, Mr. Gebremariam Tewolde, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Nana Kwame Bediako, Founder Wonder World, His Royal Majesty the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Highness the Emir of Kanu, His Royal Majesty the Olu of Warri, among other notable leaders in the continent of Africa.

The statement said the event has the partnership of critical stakeholders like the African Development Bank (AFDB), Lead Generation Initiative (LGI), American International Educational Federation (AMIEF), Ethiopian Airlines (ET), Mobil Telephone Network (MTN), Arab Nations Academy (ANA) and SAGA Foundation Nigeria-Canada.

“The Jet Age Nation Builders is a continental facility which brings together Government, Investors, Innovation, Friends of Africa and young Africans with profound zeal who are making groundbreaking contributions in various developmental spheres of their respective States. Our mantra #thefutureisnow with the Theme: The Future Is Now.”

Amb. Piero said the event is expected to discuss among others; “Investment promotion, bridging the funding gap and innovative finance, partnership and collaboration with relevant government agencies, organizations and stakeholders, discussing and identifying the potentials of young executive & innovators as drivers for more business growth, new economy and achieving development goals.

“Identifying and discussing the problem and importance of free trade zone, blockchain and cryptocurrency in Africa, addressing industry-based challenges & reviewing new business models (e.g. industry, fin-tech, media disrupt, food security, renewable and green manufacturing), learning about best practices or disruptive models from experts, fast-growing companies & brands new technologies.

“Discussing business & regulatory policies of the government affecting international trade and ease of doing business for international corporations.”

The organiser that speakers and young influencers from Africa countries, USA and Germany have already confirmed their participation.

“We are expecting to welcome delegates in 20 countries from a member state of JANB and to host top Government officials from Africa Countries, Investors, Commonwealth/Diplomat, local and international organizations, Africans in Diaspora and friends of the African Union and Head of Organizations.

“Jet Age Nation Builders focus is on the advancement of the African continent, through orientation, mentorship, Peace/Security, empowerment for sustainable development, Pace Settings and growth in creating an Africa environment for Nation Building and a continent that should be of interest to every one of us through her collaborative initiative across Nations of Africa.

“We draw young African leaders together from different nations to learn to work in synergy for the birth of a peaceful and developing continent through coalition, positive campaign, Information Technology, innovation and partnership.

“We connect with government, the diplomatic community, institutions, professionals, humanitarian and philanthropist.”

Vanguard News Nigeria