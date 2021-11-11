JaySynths

Chisom Obinna Onyeke, popularly referred to as JaySynths is known to be the producer behind the production of the Afrofusion song titled “Case”, by the famous Nigeria Singer Teni and had some of his works being described as groundbreaking and chart-topping.

The political scientist turned music producer has carved a niche for himself in the industry as one with a midas touch with his unique creativity.

JaySynths has continued to produce award winning songs for top rated Nigeria and Africa musical artists and the Enugu State-born music producer has remained intrinsically relevant in the Industry with his experience, having worked with several artists including Skibii, Ice Prince, Mr. Eazi, Victor AD, Hotkid, amongst others.

It is not a surprise that JaySynths

is rising as his prolific production of new songs has continued to trend across the globe with artists making use of his talent and professionalism to promote their works.

“I have been producing since 2015 till now and I have worked with most of the industry greats including Teni, skiibii, Mr Eazi, ice prince, Mr P, Victor AD, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and many more”, said JaySynths.

“If I am not doing music, maybe I’ll be working in an oil company or a reputable organization. I don’t like stress,” said JaySynths.

“I believe in making one’s passion one’s profession. Since I have a deep love for music I decided to make it a career. It’s fun being paid for what you are passionate doing,”JaySynths said while having an audience with journalists recently.

Through his expertise on the job, he has made and impacted a lot of mega stars who have benefited immensely from his work in the Nigerian music industry. Today, JaySnths is one of the most sought-after producers in the country.

JaySnths, was four years old when he started playing musical instruments at his parent church. His commitment as keyboardist in the church further enriched his talent and it was not a surprised to see him riaing in his career.

No wonder his music career took a new turn in Abuja in 2015 when he moved from being a sought-after keyboardist and bassist, to become one of the notable producers in the Nigerian music industry.

Though he is operating in a very competitive environment in Nigeria, JaySynths, who was married to a former beauty queen, Christy Daniels, was able to attain a height where he was nominated for the 2020 Sound City MVP Award in the African Producer of the Year category.