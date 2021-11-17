By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the military, friends and relations continued to mourn the demise of Brig.Gen Dzarma Zirkusu who lost his life during a fierce encounter with insurgents in Borno State, his younger brother, Guardbel Zirkusu has attested that if his late brother would be judged based on his character, he has no doubt Dzarma is now in with God.

Early in November, the Nigerian military confirmed that fighters under the aegis of ISWAP, killed Brig. Gen Dzarma Zirkusu and 3 others during a fierce encounter with the fighters.

The military said he was killed at Askira-Uba Local Government area of Borno State.

In a chat with the BBC Hausa, a younger brother to the late Dzarma, Guardbel Zirkusu, said what happened was bad, but his consolation is that Dzarma lived a humble life and was kind to humanity.

“What has happened has happened, we cannot bring him back. He died and he has gone,” he said

Commenting on his last discussions with Dzarma, he said they were together during the burial of his sister’s husband last Friday.

“I told him I will be coming to Chibok, but he said Chibok was on fire. But that I should inform when I will be coming, or that if he had time, he would be coming if there is anything to discuss. That was how we parted and on Saturday, I heard people saying my elder brother was killed.”

” His fine character is immeasurable. Since I was born, we’ve never quarreled. We’ve never exchanged words. We only sought advice from each other, He’ s person that could live with anybody. He never bragged of who he was ,anywhere he stayed.”

“If he should be judged in accordance to his character, I have no iota of doubt my brother is with God, in that regard, ” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria