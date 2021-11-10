Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, took to her Instagram page to inquire if it was possible for a man to fall in love with a woman without sex.

The curvy actress said she asked the question because she was curious about the current generation’s sexual views.

Recall that the star actress once said hardly had sex. Read that story HERE.

Moyo wrote: “I am curious, indulge me. Is it possible for a man to fall in love with a woman without sex?

“Like, we are talking about this generation oooh. Not our parents’ generation.

“Possible? Because the number of suitors who left because I refused eeh!

“Oh, and they blamed me for not allowing the relationship progress.

“It is quite alarming. But, anyways, if you can’t beat them… you…? God help us all,” Moyo Lawal wrote.

Vanguard News Nigeria