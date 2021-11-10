*Vows not to disappoint Anambra people



Professor Charles Soludo

By Clifford Ndujihe

ANAMBRA State Governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has extended a hand of fellowship to the other opponents who contested the election with him to join efforts with him to develop the state.

In an acceptance speech shortly after Professor Florence Banku Obi, the chief returning officer for the Anambra 2021 Governorship Election, returned him as winner of the poll, Professor Soludo vowed to ”work hard everyday and never disappoint Anambra people.”

Thanking the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for a successful election, even though many people could not vote, he said the outcome reflects the will of Anambra people.

”There is joy in the land. Kudos to INEC,” Soludo said.

He extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents, noting that the keenly contested election is over.

”We are all winners. I extend a hand of fellowship to other candidates.

“Everybody is a winner. We are brothers, lets join hand to develop Anambra,” he said.

Soludo noted that ”in Anambra politicians fight elections keenly” but after the people have spoken and with the voice of the people being the voice of God, the contest is over.

“Now, is the time to work. I need your support to succeed. Let’s work together to realise the vision of our founding fathers to make Anambra the industrial hub of West Africa.

“That is our manifest destiny. Let’s keep the spirit of Anambra alive,” he appealed.

