Interswitch Group, Africa’s premier technology-driven firm focused on payments digitization, has announced the launch of Interswitch rewards in collaboration with ThankUCash, Nigeria’s first and largest rewards, and discounts platform.

Co-founder and CEO of Connected Analytics Inc, Mr. Simeon Ononobi made the announcement in a press statement made available to Vanguard Newspaper.

Mr. Ononobi said Interswitch will be able to keep its promise to empower businesses of all sizes by improving the relationship between merchants and customers, resulting in increased customer loyalty and retention.

He explained that the agreement has the ability to integrate ThankUCash Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) into other Interswitch solutions, such as cards and loyalty, POS terminals, and card loyalty processing.

According to Ononobi following the launch, merchants on Quickteller Business will be able to build up loyalty points for their clients, who will be able to redeem their points for items ranging from groceries to fuel, among other things.

In his words: “Our goal as a company is to develop relationships that will stimulate growth for businesses and customers alike.

“ThankUCash was created out of a desire to assist merchants in reaching as many customers as possible, allowing customers to get the most out of their buying experience.”

Ononobi further explaned that partnering with Interswitch is a dream come true for most entrepreneurs: “We are thrilled to be working with Interswitch, and we are looking forward to providing the greatest solutions for her consumers and merchants. Merchants and customers stand to gain the most from a relationship like this”, he said.

Continuing: “Imagine a network where a customer buys a product from an airline online, earns cash back on the transaction, and then uses the points obtained to view a movie’

He noted that the reward system is the first of its kind and a true loyalty infrastructure that will help businesses thrive and people get enthusiastic to spend money on things they need.

Managing Director, Digital Commerce and Merchant acquiring Paymate at Interswitch Group, Muyiwa Asagba said:“This relationship with ThankUCash is aligned with our business and merchant empowerment objective.“We will continue to use our experience to create creative solutions that assist businesses in growing, keeping in mind the critical role that SMEs play in boosting socioeconomic progress across the country.”

Also speaking, the company’s co-founder and chief operations officer, Madonna Ononobi said : “ThankUCash is on a mission to build additional partnerships, according to as it strives to expand its reach by delivering cutting-edge consumer purchasing capabilities to aid businesses and merchants alike”

“By the end of 2023, we will have connected 10,000 enterprises to over 10 million clients across Africa.”