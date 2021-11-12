.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo state deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has expressed concern over the spate of insecurity across the country describing it as the nations biggest challenge.

Aiyedatiwa said at the book launch titled ” The History And Heroes of The llajes” written by Taiwo llesanmi Gbamila in Akure that urgent steps should be taken to restore peace in the country.

He lamented that insecurity in the nation is growing as each day passes by.

According to him ” we have a big task on our hands and we must all collectively rise up to the occasion.

” What I am talking about is the issue of insecurity, cultist activities and other vices that are inimical to the development of our land.

“This is not a job for government alone, it is our collective responsibility to educate our children on the danger of cultism and the attendant consequences.

He appealed to leaders in the country to join hands with the government “to build our land back better by engaging our people/graduates and give them employment where we can. If you lift up one person today, he is likely to lift up another.

” Let us all here know that despite the challenges we face today, I strongly believe that when we all stand together we can change the narrative for the better. And, we must stand together to build our land and our people.

Speaking on the book and its author, the deputy governor who is from llaje council area of the state said that ” Ilaje history is rich and interesting with so many memories and people with outstanding contributions to Nigeria and ilaje nation.

“Your resolve to document and profile the heroes is truly appreciated and this will go a long way in helping our children and grandchildren to really know more about our people and their contributions to Nigeria and Ilaje nation.

“Indeed, Ilaje Nation is as old as Nigeria and we are proud of our heritage.

Aiyedatiwa lamented that ” the current state of Aiyetoro community that is almost going into extinction due to not only the sea surge but also by human activities like it is currently happening at Idi-Ogba where our people are deliberately creating an imminent environmental disaster.

” Let us all call and speak to our people on the need to keep what we have.

He congratulated the author, Taiwo Gbamila on the well-researched book and for putting pen to paper to document our history, people/heroes.

“You have done well and I commend you. To all our heroes, those late, may their gentle souls rest in peace and those alive, we are proud of you all.

The author in his address said that “The thought for the book was engendered in 2017 when I discovered the absence of a specific activity or programme or book written to honour and remember our founding fathers who were great warriors and visionaries.

” Gbamila said that “It would be a great disservice to these great people if their efforts are not documented appropriately for generations yet unborn.

” Therefore, I think it is pertinent we reflect on our yesterday, ponder our today and build hope for our tomorrow and the upcoming generations.

“The rich and robust history of the Ilajes deserve to be celebrated. The book is written in honour of our founding fathers and their titanic struggles to give us a place in the sun.

He noted that the heroes of llaje have ” shown us that determination, persistence, courage backed by immutable faith in God can always take us to the peak of human achievement. This is the foundation we need to build on.

