Kano map

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Worried by the waves of insecurity, the Chairman, Ungogo Local Government Council of Kano State, Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat said the council has developed a software to enable residents report on the spot crimes and ensure quick intervention response or interception.

Engr. Ramat who stated this while speaking with newsmen said the software is named “LURA” and it can be downloaded by residents from their android phones on Playstore.

READ ALSO:Kano Speaker declares support for Tinubu

He said that the software enables residents to quickly report any suspicious person or attempt to commit crime without making a phone call and without revealing their identities but simply downloading the app and clicking on it to report on the spot crimes.

“Once you download the App and you log on to it, it will open a camera and ask you to snap what you have seen.

‘The next thing it will ask is why you are reporting, then the location. If you say your location, the software will automatically generate your location to the dashboard in the chairman’s office.

“The last question it will ask you is if you have any additional information. All these information would be seen on the dashboard only by the chairman.

“If it’s actionable information, the chairman would immediately report to the police or operatives of the Department of State Services to take action,” he said.

Engr. Ramat further hinted that the council has also built “smart police stations” with outdoor surveillance cameras that are monitored from inside the stations.

He said the cameras are monitored 24/7 from each of the four police divisions in the council to ensure surveillance in the council in order that criminal activities or violence are quickly intercepted or neutralized.

The chairman however urged the Federal Government to develop similar software or acquire a copyright for LURA to fight banditry and terrorism in the country.