By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has adjusted its timeline for the conduct of Tuesday’s supplementary Governorship Election for Ihiala Local Government of Anambra State.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

The statement reads; “Following the suspension of collation of results in respect of the 2021 Anambra State Governorship election as announced yesterday, November 7, 2021, by the State Collation/Returning Officer and the decision of the Commission to hold an election in Ihiala Local Government Area on Tuesday, November 9, the Commission in line with extant rules and regulations has made a slight adjustment to the commencement and closing time for the said election.

“Accordingly, polling in respect of the supplementary election for Ihiala Local Government will commence tomorrow at 10 am and end at 4. pm.

“This decision, which will be strictly complied with, has been taken following a careful review of the prevailing situation in Anambra state and is being widely shared with the stakeholders including security agencies.

“We urge political parties, voters, election duty officials, election observers, the media and the general public to note this slight modification. We also appeal to citizens to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to ensure that the election is brought to a peaceful conclusion”, the statement added.

