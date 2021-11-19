By Emmanuel Elebeke

Macarthur Foundation has called on Federal government to incorporate anti-corruption fight into the school curriculum to enable the government catch the students young.

Africa Director, Macarthur Foundation, Kole Shettina made the call at a Town hall meeting organized by Signature Television, Producers of Corruption Tori in Mpape, FCT, Abuja.



READ ALSO:Linkage Assurance pays N2.45bn claims in 8 months

Shettima said corruption has become so pandemic in Nigeria that every effort must be focused on catching the students young.

‘‘Certainly, anti-corruption crusade should be incorporated into the school curriculum. We need to catch them young so that young people can know what is right and what is wrong so that they can come out with right values upon what they do.

‘‘We have devised a means of reaching out to the people in remote areas in Nigerian local languages so that they can understand the message. That is why we are starting activities on our Signature Series, the whole activity is about corruption in all languages which ordinary people can understand.

‘‘We felt that instead of staying in big hotels where big people meet, it is better to bring the conversation to where ordinary people live. That is why we are here in Mpape, we have invited people who have come from various community: associations, trade unions including the famous Ebenebe women story during the just concluded Anambra Governorship elections. The idea is to make them become part of this conversation around corruption and how all of us as citizens can contribute our quota towards eradication of corruption, which I think is something that requires the effort of all of us and not one segment of the society.

‘‘Certainly, our goal is achievable because we are trying to catch them young. That is why we had secondary school competition, whereby young people are also expressed themselves, what they think about corruption and how it can be eradicated. If we are able to get the young people to be different from the older generation, I think that is one way to contribute to corruption eradication in Nigeria.’’

Also speaking on the event, the CEO of Signature Television, producers of Corruption Tori, Martin Obiora Ilo, said the objective of the Town Hall is to take anti-corruption conversation to the grassroots.

‘‘We could have done it in Abuja but we elected to do it in Mpape because that is where people we are looking for are. Corruption Tori Town Hall is something we do quarterly; we will take it around the country. Last quarter, we did it in Orji River, and the next one will be done in Ibadan to give people a voice and give them opinion about the war against corruption, to get from them the impact of corruption in their lives.

‘‘That is what we are trying to do, which is why the broadcast is done in Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Pigin languages. The idea is to let the ordinary people buy into it because government alone cannot fight corruption.

‘‘We feel that if they own it, they will be able to challenge their councilor, chairman of LGA and Governor.’’

‘‘That is what why we are bringing this anti-corruption to the grassroots, let them know how to say know. Our job is to break it down so that they can understand the campaign that it is not just an elitist fight but a fight just for those that live in Abuja and state houses.’’

Highlight of the meeting was presentation of prizes to winners of Essay Competition organized for secondary school students titled: What Does Corruption Do to Nigerian Family’’.

Ayambem Gladys of Regina Pacis College, Abuja emerged the overall winner of the essay competition; Nasir-Raji Azeeza of Almanar of Senior Science Secondary School, Kado Estate took second, while Salawudeen Michael of Junior Secondary School, Mpape, Abuja took third position. All the winners received a plague and tablet each.

Their schools received N50, 000; N30,000 and N20,000 prizes in that order.

Other prizes presented at the event include: distinguished anti-corruption ICON awards presented to the famous Ebenebe Women leader from Anambra state for rejecting N5,00 bribe in the last governorship election, Lady Favour Nwaora; DSP Michael Akwubo from Lafia Police Station, for not collecting money for bell; Mrs. Modesta Ofobuike, a Restaurant operator, who returned N60,000 left in her shop; and Bello Haruna, an Okada rider in Kaduna that distinguished himself.