By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The pronouncement by President Muhammadu that N50,000 and N75,000 would be paid to students undergoing NCE and degree programmes respectively per semester will indeed attract the best brains into the teaching profession.

This was the view of stakeholders in the education sector who also urged trainee teachers to pay quality attention to their training so that they can positively impact the society.

In a statement released shortly after a meeting of Committee of Provosts, Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria, recently held in Abuja, Chairman of the Committee and Provost, FCE, Pankshin, Plateau State, Dr. Amos Cirfat applauded the gesture from the federal government saying it says much about the ongoing reforms in the education sector.

According to the statement signed by Charles Homsuk, Principal Information Officer, Public Relations Unit, FCE Pankshin, “The Committee of Provosts Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria has commended the Federal Government on the pronouncement of incentives per semester for students undergoing NCE & Degree programmes in Education in higher Institution of learning.

“Chairman of the Committee and Provost FCE Pankshin Dr. Amos Cirfat gave the commendation after arising from the Committee meeting held in Abuja. Dr. Cirfat said the gesture of President Buhari to pay N50,000 & N75,000 to NCE and Degree programmes respectively per semester will indeed attract the best brains into the teaching profession. He noted also that the proposed Bursary Awards of N100,000 & N150,000 being considered for NCE & Undergraduate students as well as the increase of service years of teachers from 35 – 40 years & 60 – 65 years as retirement age will promote teacher education in the country.

“In another development, Chairman and Provost FCE Pankshin Dr. Amos Cirfat commended the member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam constituency in the Federal House of Representatives Hon. Yusuf Gagdi for sponsoring the bill seeking to upgrade the status of FCE Pankshin, Plateau State to a Federal University of Education and its passage through third (3rd) reading by the House. He applauded the Speaker House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Speaker Hon. Ahmed Wase, House Committee on Tertiary Education Hon. Aminu Suleiman and entire members in the green chamber for making laws that will ensure societal order, peaceful co-existence and good governance of the federation.

“The Provost noted that the new legislation if passed into law will provide the institution with an opportunity to act as agent and catalyst for effective educational system through post graduate training, research & innovation bringing quality change in education by focusing on teacher education through teaching & learning innovations.”

