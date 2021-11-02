By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, has been removed.

This was sequel to a resolution signed by 18 out of the 27 lawmakers of the assembly, presented before the plenary on Tuesday.

Member for Orsu State Constituency, Hon. Ekene Nnodim, submitted the resolution.

Receiving the resolution, the speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emezim, said, “since this resolution was signed by 18 members, out of the 27, the resolution stands.”

The reason for the removal was yet to be ascertained, as a copy of the resolution was yet to be made available to the press.

The assembly same day announced the recall of its suspended six members.

The speaker, Paul Emezim had in July pronounced an indefinite suspension of the six lawmakers, accusing them of engaging in ‘unparliamentary conduct’.

The affected lawmakers are, Kennedy Ibe (Obowo), Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru), Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte Uboma), Philip Ejiogu, (Owerri North) and Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West)

The suspension had resulted in pandemonium at the plenary as gunshots rent the air before the speaker was shielded out of the assembly complex.

But the speaker on Tuesday said the legislators had repented, hence the decision to lift the suspension.

Vanguard News Nigeria