The Imo House of Assembly has impeached its deputy speaker, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC-Nwangele) from office.

This followed a resolution of the house at its Tuesday plenary in Owerri.

The Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem (APC-Onuimo) who announced the impeachment of Iwuanyanwu, failed, however, to state why he was removed.

The house also adopted a resolution recalling six lawmakers that were suspended on July 8 for unparliamentary conduct.

This followed the adoption of the report of its ad hoc committee set up to investigate the allegations at the committee of the whole house.

The lawmakers included-Dominic Ezerioha (APC-Oru West), Uche Ogbuagu (APC-Ikeduru), Philip Ejiogu (PDP -Owerri North), Anyadike Nwosu (PDP- Ezinihitte), Kennedy Ibeh (APC-Obowo) and Michael Njoku (APC -Ihitte Uboma).

The speaker commended members of the house who deemed it necessary to bring back the suspended lawmakers.

Emeziem also commended the suspended lawmakers for remaining law-abiding throughout the period of their suspension.

He urged them to remember that the house was an institution of authority that would remain for generations to come.

He further commended Gov. Hope Uzodinma for being helpful in achieving the desired reconciliation.

Vanguard News Nigeria