Blossoming Nollywood actress, Paschaline Alex is on her way to the big times. With some blockbusters in her kitty she is indeed an ace to make a number of her peers look like a pack of cards on the rack. What more, she takes on any role that comes her way with the passionate belief that an actor should be able to get into any character.

“I don’t think I’ve seen that thing that I can’t do as far as it’s what I love doing. Whatever they tell me to do and I know it’s okay with me, I will do it. Though nobody would force you to play any role you don’t want but I’ve not seen that role I can’t do” she told Potpourri in a chat.

But in this clime and various beliefs breathing down one’s neck, Alex concur there are barriers being put up especially by our tradition and cultures.

“We, Nigerians criticise a lot. This is our career; I’ll call it a job now. It’s our career and it’s our job to make people happy, to make people cry, to make people angry, but our culture has made it so hard to do some things to get the job done,” she said.