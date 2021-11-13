Mide SF

Singer, Agunbiade Joseph Temidayo, professionally known as Mide SF is out to carve a niche for himself in the Nigeria music industry. The artiste who has been on a steady rise to fame is not leaving anything behind to pursue his passion for music. But unlike most fast rising musicians who emulate their predecessors, he has chosen to chart his own path to success.

The singer, who just released his first official EP titled ‘Soft EP’, with songs like ‘Rollercoaster’, ‘Joro’, ‘Feel Alright’, ‘Overdose’ boasted that he his more talented, organized than Grammy Award winner artiste, Burna Boy, and also speak of his plan to conquer the Nigeria music scene.

He said: “Soft EP is my first official EP. The idea behind the title is the uniqueness and untouchable nature of my brand; the nature of my talent is unparalleled. Burna Boy ranks among Nigeria’s greatest artistes of this generation. I have watched him and I can tell you he’s talented and possesses a very strong stage presence. He has shown to this generation that we can through hard work believe in ourselves and achieve the ultimate goal. However, I am not boasting or trying to woo you, I believe in myself and I can tell you that I am better than Burna Boy, just watch out.”

Speaking on how his growing up in Nigeria has helped him become a better personality and inspired him to fall in love with Afro-beat, the Ondo State-born artiste said: “I would say my growing up has greatly influenced me. Growing up in Nigeria, mainstream radio stations were not playing either Afrobeat or R&B. There was no other thing, except reggae. Later, the clubs were completely taken over by Afrobeat and R&B from Psquare to D’Banj etc… I will say that it has really been a lot easier for me to be versatile with style and my writing. I know that if I didn’t have such exposure from a young age, it would have been very difficult for me to write songs in Afro-beat.