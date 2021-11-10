.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday said he would not interfere in the activities of the legislative arm of the government.

Uzodimma stated this at the Government House in Owerri, when he received the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, Deputy, Amara Iwuanyanwu alongside the impeached Speaker, Pual Emeziem and other lawmakers.

The governor said Imo state at the moment needed a functional and efficient House of Assembly.

He also advised the new leadership of the House to unite and forget whatever happened in the past that led to the emergence of a new speaker.

According to Uzodimma, “I will not interfere in their independence as an arm of government but rather partner with the lawmakers on how to serve Imo people better. I want to congratulate lawmakers for resolving to elect the Speaker of their choice peacefully without external interference, saying what happened that resulted in a peaceful and democratic election of the new Speaker is a victory for democracy.

“Imo State needs a united, functional, effective and efficient House of Assembly that will work towards giving the people the desired dividends of democracy.”

“Bring down your eyes and do more work. Whoever will occupy any position is for a time. The opportunity is always one at a time. Therefore, bring pragmatism into your work and make the legislative business attractive and interesting. I want to remind the lawmakers that God is the ultimate decider of what anyone will be in life and, or what position one will occupy as a human being.

“All the arms of government must strive to contribute their quota to serve Imo State better, noting that “whether as an Executive, Legislature or Judiciary member if the government succeeds it is for all of us, and when it fails they have all failed. The new Assembly leadership should forgive the past and forge a new alliance that will make Imo State House of Assembly the best in Nigeria,” Uzodimma said.

Vanguard News Nigeria