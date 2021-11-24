Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has expressed the resolve of his administration to deliver lasting infrastructure to the state.

Ikpeazu made the resolve on Wednesday at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba while briefing newsmen on the road projects in the state

The governor said that Abia government’s resolve to build projects that would stand the test of time had gone a long way in impacting the state’s socioeconomic development.

He said that governance ought to be seen as a narrative that would give a better understanding of the government’s agenda to the citizens.

Ikpeazu said that “every road and hospital which we are building, as well as our interventions in SME and agriculture are geared towards the big picture, to create a better life for our people.

“The challenge of governance is not to build a number of roads but to relate the infrastructure with improving the welfare of the people.”

He said that the state government under his watch had given special attention to Aba because it promises to be the state’s “cash cow”.

Ikpeazu said that the need to mainstream the issues around Aba was compelling, adding that 41 roads had been completed in Aba and 95 per cent of the roads were still in good condition.

He said that 20 roads projects were ongoing in Aba which would be delivered with “double arm drainage, end-to-end”.

According to him, the Ministry of Works and contractors handling the projects had been directed to return to site as the dry season begins.

He said that the most vulnerable spots on Faulks Road would be fixed with the rigid pavement technology as about 60 per cent of the road was in good condition.

He said that the government had interest in Faulks Road because of its relevance to Abia economy and described it as a strategic bypass to Enugu-Port Harcourt Road and Ariaria International Market.

Ikpeazu said that Faulks Road was impassable for 30 years up until the present administration made concerted efforts to make it motorable from end-to-end.

He said that construction was ongoing on Port Harcourt Road to make it a six-lane road, adding that the work would commence with the construction of two lanes to ease movement on the road before its final completion.

Ikpeazu said that the government had mobilised and reached an understanding with, the contractor handling the Osisioma Fly-over project to complete it before the end of the dry season.

He said: “We are building roads in clusters to fast track development, ventilate the city as well as enhance trade and commerce.

“We want to build solid infrastructure that would promote our desire to transform Aba and the state.

“We insist that proper soil analysis has to be done to determine if pavement technology will be done on the road and construction of double arm drainage to achieve efficient flood management.”

Ikpeazu said that he would continually evolve programmes and policies that would enable him to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Abia. (NAN)