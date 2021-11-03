By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Bose Adelaja & Esther Onyegbula

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has lamented that 48 hours after the Ikoyi building collapsed, there was no manifest of workers and others that were on site.

The governor alongside his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, arrived the site of the collapsed building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, at exactly 11.54 am to inspect the level of work in the ongoing rescue operations by emergency responders.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had earlier today, at about 1.15 am, visited the site, hours after Hamzat paid a visit.

The governor commended the first responders on the job done so far.

The recovery efforts were being carried out by emergency responders of the Federal and state government agencies, as well as Julius Berger, HITEC, Craneburg, among others.

Speaking to newsmen after inspecting the level of recovery operation, the governor said: “Unfortunately, what we have seen in the last 48 hours is that we do not have the manifest of everybody that was on site, which is against the law.

“On a daily basis you are meant to have a manifest of every body that is working on a construction site.

“Unfortunately it has also been difficult for us to identify anyone, or anyone to come forward as the project manager, or a staff of the developer or contractor.

“So we have also been working without having full information as to the modus operandi of the company.

“That is why we do not know what numbers we are dealing with, what the mix is and what work they were doing there.

“So it is still complicated.”

