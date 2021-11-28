By Dapo Akinrefon

The Coordinator of Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Comrade Joseph Evah, on Sunday, urged South-South governors to immortalize the late Executive Secretary of United Nigerdelta Energy Development and Security Strategy, UNDESS, Mr. Tony Uranta.

In a condolence message, the former Publicity Secretary of Ijaw National Congress, INC, described Uranta’s death as painful and shocking as well as a monumental loss to the Niger-Delta in particular and Nigeria in general.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria progressive class would surely miss the courageous advocate who raised the bar for good governance and democracy. But we take solace in the fact that he lived and gave all his talent and energy to the service of his people and mankind.

“The governors of our region should immortalize the founding member of the umbrella body of our geo-political zone (PANDEF) who for over 30 years committed his life to development, justice and peace of our people whose absence today will surely create a vacuum difficult to fill.

“Several times when Niger-Delta could have been plunged into crisis, he had a gentle way of persuading and strategizing with other patriots by pulling our region from danger and uncontrollable crisis.”

Comrade Evah, who reminded the political class in Niger-Delta to appreciate the role of activists in nation-building like other advanced and civilized societies, adding that Uranta’s contributions to the peaceful atmosphere in “our region should not be taken for granted especially now that he has returned to his creator.”

The IMG coordinator further prayed God to console the children and the widow, who was like a mother to the late activist, during this long battle with ill health.