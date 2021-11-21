Ighoyota During the hostig of Sapele PDP

Officially declares interest to contest for Delta state House of Assembly, Sapele Constituency Seat.

A PDP Chieftain in Sapele Local Government Area, Comr. Lucky Ighoyota who hails from Otoramuan-Elume in Ward 10, yesterday at Chief Aghoghome Abigor’s hosted the PDP Ward chairmen in Sapele LGA and also officially declared his interest to Contest for Sapele State Constituency Seat in the State House of Assembly.

Ighoyota while speaking mentioned that he wants to represent the good people of Sapele Constituency not because of his personal interest alone but for the entire interest and Well being of all sons and daughters Sapele. He code-named iris campaign slogan as ” Outstanding Representation”.

Ighoyota further reaffirmed his support for the S.M.A.R.T agenda policy of Gov Okowa Led administration saying that his Vision is in line with the Stronger Delta Agenda policy and bringing development to the grassroots.

Chief Aghoghome Adibor, the Omiemie of Okpe Kingdom thanked Comr. Lucky Ighoyota for his ambition saying that the astute, vibrant, and courageous advocate of good governance has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is fit for the task ahead.