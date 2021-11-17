.

By Juliet Ebirim

Following the growing popularity of online sports betting and virtual gaming in Nigeria, with an estimated $2 billion spent annually, Nigerians can now play global lotteries and stand a chance to win millions of dollars in cash rewards, thanks to International Gaming & Entertainment Limited.

At the launch of MegaMillions Naija in Lagos last week, the promoters said the platform will provide access to the most popular lottery games from around the world ushering in an incredible opportunity for millions of Nigerians that will participate.

With the launch, Nigerians will now be able to play several global international lottery games including the popular US Powerball, Australia Powerball, US MegaMillions, SuperEnalotto, Euromillions, EuroJackpot, Spanish La Primitiva, etc.

MegaMillions Naija operates a unique model, which allows Nigerians above 18years to enter for a chance to win any of the leading global lotteries, by purchasing a ticket in a major overseas lottery, claiming any prize won from an overseas ticket and paying the winner the Naira equivalent.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of International Gaming & Entertainment Limited, the promoters of MegaMillions Naija, Mr. Okwy Okeke said “This is the next biggest thing in Nigeria. We are just being modest, this should be ‘Megabillions’ Nigeria”. At any material time on our platform, at stake is over 200 billion naira to be won”.

He said: “We are bringing something that has never happened before and we are happy to bring MegaMillions to Nigeria. Our target is to provide life-changing opportunities for millions of Nigerians, who otherwise would never have travelled to the US to play the lottery.

“We believe that through MegaMillions Naija, we have taken a pragmatic approach to address some of our socio-economic challenges, especially the ability to reduce poverty rates and catapult millions of Nigerians to unprecedented wealth.”

MegaMillions is one of the most popular lottery games in history, with over 197 jackpots won by 222 individual tickets since the game launched in 2002, with a total pay out estimated at billions of dollars. The largest MegaMillions jackpot, $1.537 billion, was won on October 23, 2018.

Also speaking at the launch, the Chief Operations Officer, MegaMillions Naija, Mr. Victor Nwobia said: “We are super excited about the arrival of MegaMillions in Nigeria. At a time that many Nigerians are looking for genuine opportunities to improve their financial wellbeing, we strongly believe that MegaMillions Naija will resonate with millions of Nigerians. The game is coming from trusted brands, and promoted by a company that is duly licenced by the Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission.

“And unlike sports betting that is more appealing to sports lovers who usually need their knowledge of certain sports to play, MegaMillions Naija encourages all classes of people to simply select the lottery they wish to play, pick their numbers, purchase lottery tickets and expect the draws.”

MegaMillions Naija leverages cutting-edge technology, providing even greater alternatives for millions of Nigerians seeking to explore the incredible world of gaming to diversify their income streams.

“We are optimistic that MegaMillions Naija will redefine the gaming and lottery business in Nigeria. In addition, riding on innovative technology means there is little barrier to entry. People, despite their tech literacy level or social class, can play the game using their smartphones or on the web,” Nwaobia added.