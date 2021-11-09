If it's not music, it's nothing else - LyonKing

LyonKing

Budding Afrobeat and Pop singer, Odeleye Temiyanju, fondly called LyonKing, keeps revving up his game, as he plans for something big soon.

The Ibadan born rising star stormed the industry in 2019 with his hit single ‘One Day’ which he featured his friend Orlando on it. The song actually affirmed the uniqueness of LyonKing’s sound and reveals how powerful he could deliver words with music.

And ever since then he has been doing well for himself as he continues to take his music beyond boundaries. Recently he was caught up in an event and spoke about a few things

Asked if he wasn’t doing music, he said apart from the fact he came from the home of music, he knew from time that he was going to do music as he feels the urge everytime and different ideas keep coming to him.

“Music to me is life. I preach my life into the music I make. I feel like it’s a weapon I use to communicate how I feel and react to things in general.

“And more so, singing for me is a family thing because my mum was the lead chorister for our church and I have virtually been singing since I was a little boy far back as when I was in high school. I used to participate in talent hunts and the likes. So I’d say my whole life has always revolved around music,” he said.

LyonKing also hinted that he has been working tiredlessly on loads of songs as he prepares for his Extended Play (EP)

“I have seriously been working day and night to ensure I give the best for my fans.”

Vanguard News Nigeria