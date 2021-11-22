By Yinka Kolawole

Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL) has announced the rebirth of Confam Bitters in sleek 37.5cl and 75cl glass bottles.

In a statement, Head of Marketing, IDL, Mr. Bolaji Alalade, said: “After four years of Confam Bitters’ entry into the market, it is witnessing a rebirth, as Confam Bitters has been repackaged and refreshed with an exciting, contemporary, trendy, sleek bottle design. This gives it a fresh new look, an alluring label, a unique cap with the aim of giving lovers of the brand a variety to choose from in all leisure destinations inclusive of hotels, restaurants and café.”

According to Alalade, Confam Bitters has carved its own special niche in the Nigerian market enjoying robust popularity amongst its consumers because it delivers perfect mix of quality herbal extracts and the irresistible sleek 37.5cl and 75cl glass bottles, in addition to the 5cl, 10cl and 37.5cl sizes.

In addition to the rebirth of Confam Bitters, a new marketing campaign was also introduced for the brand titled “Mr. Capable”. The campaign underscores the brand’s unique proposition as a true herbal drink made with 100% herbs and zero sugar.

Alalade explained that “whether Confam Bitters is taken for pleasure, or for its detoxifying ability or even perhaps to help in the other room, it is able and capable to go over and beyond”.