By Onozure Dania

A construction company, ENL Consortium Limited has stated it will not bow to any pressure from challenging the termination of the contract of Ibadan Circular Road awarded to the company during Abiola Ajimobi’s administration by the present government in Oyo State.

Speaking on behalf of the company in Ibadan, Chief Moyo Adewuyi, stated it has expended over N3.9bn of its personal funds for bush clearing, compensation to land owners, asphalt laying, networks and rock blasting, warning that it remains the legitimate contractor of the project.

According to Adewuyi the Ibadan Circular road project has been deliberately stalled by the state government for the past eight months without considering the economic importance of the road to the state, adding that while the operation on the project is ruptured, ENL continues to spend money on security on the protect and its equipments that is still on site.

The company reiterated that it remains the lawful and subsisting concessionaire of the 32 kilometre East End Wing of the107-kilometre proposed Ibadan Ring Road, popularly known as the Ibadan Circular Road, as stated in the terms of concession agreement of August 25, 2017.

“The company has suffered lots of embarrassment; we are still paying for security because our equipment is still on site. We want to emphasise that this lawlessness will not be allowed to pass and that is why we have warned the new contractors that government is a continuum.

“We are not allowing this to slide; the project should not be made to suffer for personal reasons. He did the same to the Akobo way which Ajimobi awarded to us, though that was government financed, we were on site laying asphalt the day it was revoked and we still have about N225m outstanding to collect. The governor must face the art and science of governance and stop unnecessary battles. We will handle this through the instrumentality of the law and this will begin soon because we have been libeled as a company,” ENL said.