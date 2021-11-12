Popular singer Tijani Emmanuel Olabode otherwise known as T-E-J has revealed that the church was where he launched his career as a musician.

In an interview with Lagos journalists, where he spoke about his desire to become the centre of attention in the Nigerian music industry and beyond, T-E-J said Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was where he first explored his talent as an artiste, adding that during his stay there, he functioned in different musical departments.

“I would say my singing career started from the church. Then, it was at the RCCG, where I was actively involved in several musical departments. I was very much younger and it was more than a learning process for me. I learnt a lot from church and it helped me in becoming what I am today.

“I was 10-year-old when I started singing, and I was very influential in the church, such that I played active roles in the output of a mass choir at the time. I have also assisted gospel artistes in developing their projects, and interestingly, I enjoyed every part of it,” T-E-J stated.

Continuing, T-E-J expressed confidence in his art, saying his prowess as an artiste, is unique and appealing to music enthusiasts irrespective of their background and social exposure.

“It may interest you to know that my style is widely accepted, and to be honest, it amuses me. A lot of people tend to love my music, and that’s basically because I talk more about love, which is everybody’s thing,” he added.