Don Vs

Europe-based ace Nigerian musician, Uyinmwen Omosigho, popularly called Don Vs has revealed how he started his music career way back in 2004 in the ancient city of Benin, Edo State, south-south Nigeria.

The multiple award-winning artist said that he had a humble beginning as a musician from a television show at Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS).

“I started my music career back then in Nigeria in 2004. I am proud to say that Benin City was my starting point. I used to feature on a popular TV show which was called ‘Beat and Laugh’ at Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS). This was a viewer delight show. This show made me popular among my people,” said Don Vs who is from Edo State.

Proud of his roots, Don Vs said his road to stardom was not rosy, but with determination and resilience, he was able to weather the storm of life. He, however, savours the difficult road he walked, adding that no matter how rough the road is, no one should give up so soon.

“Never give up in life, pursue your dreams no matter the situation and environment. Your resilience and persistence will take you to the top, not just your talent. Keep pushing, you will achieve your dreams if you don’t give up. Resilience and persistence are the traits needed to succeed as an entertainer irrespective of the level of talent or giftedness. This has worked for me,”, he said.

Don Vs said his genre of music is uniquely traditional pop which he has been able to use easily to pass his messages to the people.

“My genre of music is traditional pop. I love traditional pop because it’s easy to pass the message to the world, and more importantly, to also make people enjoy our priceless Edo language,” he said.

Don Vs has spent most of his time in the Diaspora and he has been able to make the best use of the opportunities available abroad. To Don Vs, his best moment as an artist in the Diaspora is “seeing myself passing a message to the world through my music, and hearing my song everywhere here in the Diaspora.

The singer said he feels proud anytime he passes on a message to the entire world through the vehicle of music.

Don Vs has received several awards in the past which included a Best song of the year ABMA Award in Italy. His awards include Most Popular Artist of the Year 2018, (Creativity Merit Award, Belgium); Best Artist Song of the Year 2018 (Creativity Reality Merit Award, Belgium) as well as Best Europe Artist of the year 2018 (Money is money Ent. Awards).

Others are Diaspora Artist of the Year 2019 (Edo United union Roma, Lazio, Italy); Diaspora Artist of the Year 2019 (Godsent Foundation (Award) and the Diaspora Artist of the Year (Nega 2019 Germany).

Don Vs won the Naija Gbedu achievement award 2021.