Laura Ikeji

By Sylvester Kwentua

When celebrity fashion blogger and social media influencer, Laura Ikeji, posted a picture on Tuesday, of a new chin she recently acquired, she probably didn’t think she would get as much bashing as she got, ever since the post was made. In a gleeful post, Laura boldly announced how happy she was to get a new chin.

The influencer via an Instagram post revealed she just purchased a new chin. She shared a video while still with the doctor and appealed to social media users not to abuse her. Laura captioned the video: “I bought a new chin from @iamdrbea. Please respect yourselves and don’t abuse me. This is my page.

READ ALSOBuhari in Durban, S/Africa, to seek $40bn investments

Many fans however didn’t see anything funny in getting a new chin, as a lot of them viewed it as a waste of money. Some even wondered why celebrities, who had so much money to spend, won’t help the needy. All the comments made Laura come out to clear the air on her newly acquired chin.

Taking to her social media page to address critics, Laura stated that fillers are not the same as plastic surgery, and that she has never done any plastic surgery on her body before, unlike most people think. Speaking further, she said any toxic person that has got an attitude against her good vibes should comfortably walk away while she enjoys her space.

She wrote: “Filers aren’t the same as plastic surgery guys! naija naija! God knows I’m so American for these people..Yo! people are legit mad about me getting fillers like.. something that would come off in months.”