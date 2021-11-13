By Sylvester Kwentua

Screen goddess, Tonto Dike, has categorically come out to declare that she has developed trust issues after some harrowing experiences in recent times. She says she is done gifting cars and money to men who date her. In a blunt but funny response to an admirer who sounded her out on her Instagram handle, Tonto declared that what she needed right now, is a man who would spend on her and take care of her.

And the mum of one who just came out of a relationship gone sour, said; ”I no dey give man money or car again ooo. I just say make I tell una. If I enter your eye, I beg hold money. Na wetin I dey find now. I don stop Indian love ooo.”

In another news, Tonto Dikeh has confessed that she now has issues trusting people, especially men, ever since her messy breakup with Kpokpogri. In a post shared on her Instagram story, Tonto Dikeh explained that she developed a serious trust issue because of what had happened to her in the past. The Nollywood actress further stated that she finds it difficult to hire a personal assistant and Nanny.

“I need a PA and a personal Nanny for myself. The problem is I have developed serious mad trust issues, and I dislike being around or seeing people always. I think I need a robot.” Tonto sadly revealed.