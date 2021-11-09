Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has said that he cannot be a slave to any deity. The Oluwo said this while speaking at the maiden edition of God Festival held at his palace.

He insisted that celebrating deities belittled traditional rulers, noting that only God is worthy of worship by monarchs.

The Oluwo said: “A king must celebrate the King of all Kings. A king must not celebrate lesser gods but God almighty. I cannot be second-in-command to any deity.

“I am not a slave to any deity or idol, I have authority over them all. I am representing the real Kabiyesi who is the God of all.

“I choose to celebrate that great Servant that serves me day and night. This is an innovation which is accepted by God. I don’t need it to be accepted by men.”

However, and Traditional Religion Worshippers Association, TRAWSO, are fuming over “the sacrilege against Yoruba deities by the monarch.”

The traditional religion adherents in the state threatened to embark on a million-man protest to Oluwo’s palace if Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, did not compel the monarch to apologise for his sacrilege against Yoruba deities.

