I fear govt won’t implement EndSARS report since its agents desecrated National Anthem, flag — Owokoniran

Chief Rahman Owokoniran

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, has expressed worry that if government’s security agents desecrated the National Anthem and Nigeria’s flag by killing protesters at Lekki Tollgate, same government might not implement the panel’s report on the incident.

Chief Owokoniran expressed his misgiving following the report submitted to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State by Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters (Lagos EndSARS Panel) yesterday.

The report noted that the peaceful National Anthem-singing and flag-waving youths were shot at and many killed at Lekki Tollgate on October 20 last year, declaring the incident a massacre. Read it HERE.

In a statement on Tuesday, Owokoniran said: “The panel has done well. Its report only confirmed what many eyewitnesses and survivors spoke about.

“However, would government accept the report and implement the recommendations? That is the main question.

“Recall that while thugs were armed and protected to attack these genuine youths seeking a better future for their children, they themselves, unarmed, were killed.

“Note that the only things they hard for protection were the National Anthem on their lips and the country’s flag in their hands.

“So how do we expect the same government that desecrated these symbols of nationhood to do the needful in good faith?

“Let’s assume there are still fragments of conscience left in the seat of power and they make attempt to implement the recommendation. They must go further.

“These youths that were maimed, dehumanised and killed must be honoured and immortalised.

“Don’t forget that some are still being held in detention,” Owokoniran, the PDP scribe stressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria