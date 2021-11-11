.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Thursday, denied the allegation that a fake police officer was arrested for participating in the botched invasion of the home of a Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, who worked for him as a consultant.

Malami, in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu, said his attention was drawn to a confession the said fake police officer made during interrogation.

While dismissing the said confession as “a case of a drowning man scavenging for a dying partner”, the AGF, said he was happy that investigation into the matter had commenced, even as he urged security agencies to not only unravel those behind the invasion, but also those sponsoring campaign of calumny against him.

The statement read: “The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to a confession of a suspect during interrogation in the investigation of the recent invasion of the residence of the highly respected Justice of the Supreme Court; Justice Mary Peter Odili.

“With all the competent, high-level professionals and capable human resources available at the disposal of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, it only takes the imagination of the evil minds to assume or think that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will descend so low to engaging a quack or fake police officer to serve as his consultant.

“This is a case of a drowning man scavenging for a dying partner. We are happy to note that investigation has commenced unravelling the circumstances and personalities behind the invasion and sponsored campaign of calumny against the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

“It is our desire and we hope that the investigation would also disclose those after the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, those dragging his personality, his name and his exalted office in the dirty politics of disrepute.

“This is an orchestrated attempt to stir unnecessary controversies and Public apprehension.

“We asked the suspect to present documents of engagements where he worked as a consultant to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, whether in past or now.

“Consultant for what? Which activity or assignment? When was he engaged? What were the terms of references for the alleged consultancy service? When was he engaged? Where was he engaged? Which work has he executed for the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and the Ministry of Justice? For what duration? And for how much?

“We boldly and unequivocally challenge the fake consultant/police officer to come out with answers or responses to these questions to the general public.

“The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice who superintends over and respects the rule of law will not do anything to undermine the sanctity of his office and that of the entire judiciary and Justice sector”.

