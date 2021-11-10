By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed optimism in the Governor-Elect of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo to thrive in his new role when sworn in.

He also believed Soludo will glorify God through his service, elevate the people of Anambra State and all of Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila’s charge was contained in a congratulatory letter he signed on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila also congratulated the people of Anambra State on the successful conduct of the election.

The Speaker said with Soludo’s antecedents as an accomplished professional, he believed the Anambra governor-elect would bring his experience and expertise to bear.

ALSO READ: Imo Police confirms 3 killed in Anara Market

Gbajabiamila’s letter reads in part: “You are taking office at a time of profound challenges and tremendous opportunity in our country.

“All of us who hold public office have an obligation at this moment in history to take active measures, guided by considerations of the best interests of our people, to overcome these challenges and provide conditions for our citizens to thrive.

“You have in your professional life shown a tremendous capacity for effectiveness; you have demonstrated personal integrity and have already accomplished much more than most can ever hope for. I am confident that you will thrive in this new role, and your service will glorify God and elevate the people of Anambra State and all of Nigeria.

“I wish you success, and I assure you of my support.”

Vanguard News Nigeria