Turkey-based Nigerian comedian LinoMrLion whose real name is Wemimo Iyiola Samson has continued to make waves in the entertainment industry from his base.

The entertainer who is obviously happily married said he is not scared of marital crisis, irrespective of the rate of divorce in the Nigerian entertainment industry,

In a recent interview said “The fact that celebrity relationships/marriages crash on regular basis doesn’t scare me. Not at all.

“Celebrities are humans, so their marital lives are no exemptions. What I noticed is that most of them jump into marriages and rush out of it without little or no counseling. We have seen some work and there is no reason why celebrity marriages should not work. Both parties must be ready to toe the line of counseling and sacrifice that characterize regular marriages.”

He added, “I’m already into one and I am really enjoying my marriage. There is nothing to be afraid of in marriage. I am a loyal husband.”

The comedian, while giving the assurances also reminded his followers of the importance of subscribing to his Youtube channels.

“Producing content is not a problem because of my commitment to keeping my fans happy, moreso, there are lots of artistes, comedians and actors who are willing to collaborate in shooting comedy skits, but we also need encouragement from our fans and followers, and one of the ways to encourage us is to view and subscribe to our channels as the contents are dropped,” he said