By Arogbonlo Israel

Social networking giant Facebook sent a notification to its users recently that everyone has 15 days to activate its all-important “Facebook Protect” feature.

The blue app warned that failure to do so means users will be locked out of their accounts until the security feature is activated. The deadline to activate the Facebook Protect was slated for November 12, 2021.

The Facebook Protect is designed to safeguard users, especially journalists, human right activists, among other public figures against hackers or other security threats.

Here are easy steps to activate Facebook Protect;

Click on the menu bar (the three-line icon) and select “Settings”. Select “Password and Security”. Select “Facebook Protect”. Press “Next” then “Next” again. Click on the “Fix Now” button on a page with a message read “We’ve checked your account for vulnerabilities”. Press the “Turn On” button to turn on two-factor authentication. Select a security method by clicking on the “Text message (SMS)” section. Select the phone number (the one that can be accessible) and wait for the 6-digit code to be sent to the mobile phone. Then enter the code and press “Continue”. It will appear that the two-factor authentication is on, press “Done”. Wait for the prompt “Your Facebook Protect is on”. You can go through the process again if you don’t get any notification.

NB: For users who don’t get the prompt to activate Facebook Protect, all you have to do is go to Settings & Privacy on your Facebook app, tap on Settings, tap on Password and Security, tap on Facebook Protect if it’s off.

Vanguard News Nigeria