The name Romi Chase is not strange to the ears of those conversant with the plus-size modelling industry.

Romi Chase, a Polish model who is practising her craft in the United States has become so successful that her Instagram page alone boasts of over a million active followers, not to talk of other platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Tiktok.

Romi Chase who revealed that her main goal is to encourage women on the importance of body positivity has been able to mentor several women in the plus-size Modelling Industry who themselves are now household names.

