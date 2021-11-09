•Impeachment ‘ll be nullified —Speaker

•3 lawmakers suspended

•We’ll support Imo gov to succeed —New Speaker

By Chinonso Alozie

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, was yesterday impeached by 19 out of 27 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly.

The incident which happened at an emergency meeting on the floor of the House was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuayanwu. The resolution for the impeachment of the Speaker was submitted by the member representing Oru East State Constituency, Chigozie Nwaneri.

This was followed by the swearing-in of a new speaker who is a two-term lawmaker, Kennedy Ibeh, by the clerk of the House, Chinelo Emeghara.

At the time of filing this report, the reason for the impeachment of the Speaker was tagged “as forgery, high-handedness and conduct likely to cause instability in the House of Assembly, abuse of office and grave unparliamentary conduct.”

However, it was a drama when the impeached Speaker, Emeziem arrived the premises of the state House of Assembly, at 09:50am and was not allowed into the premises. He was with only two other lawmakers: the member representing Aboh Mbaise State constituency, Eddy Obinna and the member representing Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency, Sam Otuibe. All efforts by them to gain entry into the House were rebuffed by the security agents stationed in the area.

READ ALSO: How Imo Speaker was impeached

Vanguard learnt that the impeached Speaker was seen in his convoy heading to the Government House as part of his struggle to regain his position as the Speaker of the House.

According to the Speaker’s loyalists: “This is undemocratic. You cannot just impeach the Speaker. They have no reason for this action and whether they like it or not, they must reverse it. They have failed and will continue to fail. I am the only one that can call for a sitting. The deputy speaker cannot call for a sitting to impeach the speaker. He was suspended.”

In another development, some of the lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have dissociated themselves from the dramatic impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu claiming the removal did not have their consent.

Some of the lawmakers who have reportedly dissociated from the impeachment drama of the deputy Speaker were the suspended lawmakers, which include: Uche Ogbuagu (APC, Ikeduru); Dominic Ezerioha (APC, Oru West); Micheal Crown (APC, Ihitte Uboma); Kennedy Ibe (APC, Obowo); Anyadike Nwosu ( PDP, Ezinihitte Mbaise); and Phillip Ejiogu (PDP, Owerri North).

In his short message, the newly elected Speaker, Ibeh said: “Lawmakers must carry out their primary functions considering the interest of the state. The sanity of the legislature will not be toyed with. The Ninth House had a troubled history owing to the inexperience of past leaders and we promised that there will be a positive turn-around. The House under my leadership will churn out motions, Bills and resolutions which will reflect the aspirations of Imo people.

“It is important to note that Imo is governed by a seasoned administrator. He has been a Senator and today ,he is the governor of the state. Imo is the best. What is required for the lawmakers is to make laws that will see to the positive development of the state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria