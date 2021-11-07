By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has killed two people after the patrol van lost control and rammed into a shop opposite Alkaleri Central Motor park, along the Bauchi-Gombe highway at about 12:45 pm last Friday.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, FRSC, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, said five other people sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to his account, the driver of the patrol vehicle developed a sudden health challenge and rammed into some people who were in front of a shop

Abdullahi who said that the incident involved the FRSC vehicle, a tricycle and two motorcycles also confirmed that 14 people, comprising of five male adults, five female adults, two male children and two female children were involved in the crash.

“The accident story is true. Our personnel were just coming back to the base after the normal routine patrol but suddenly, the driver shouted and slumped on the steering wheel. And that was all. He went off the road completely.

“The patrol vehicle ran (sic) into some people who were by a shop in the area and it finally stopped when it hit the shop. Some people in the shop sustained injuries. A health challenge can happen to anybody and at any time.

“The driver is still unconscious in the Alkaleri General Hospital.

“On behalf of the Corps, our hearts reach out to the families of those who lost their lives. We pray that Allah will comfort them. We also wish those who got injured quick recovery,” Abdullahi prayed.

Furthermore, the FRSC boss noted that the driver, A.D. Mohammed, was with three other personnel when the incident happened.

He noted that it was the people at the scene of the incident that did the rescue operation of those injured and rushed them to the hospital.

“They rushed the victims to the Alkaleri General Hospital for medical attention where a medical doctor confirmed two people dead. The corpses have been deposited at the mortuary while the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he added.