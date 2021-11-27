Chime

By Moses Nosike

Chimeleadhu Amakiri aka Chime Tsnare is one of the few young Nigerians who believes in your multiple talents you can diversify for the sake of passion, joy and service to humanity. Though he studied electrical engineering, he is talented in music, and as early as 17 years Chime Tsnare had launched into the world of entertainment.

At Tombo Fest where he performed live in Lagos, Chime revealed his life into music and as instrumentalist.

According to Chime,”I’m from Rivers state, a graduate of Electrical Engineering from Rivers State University of Science and Technology. I’m a musician, singer and producer. I started as an instrumentalist and a chorister in a church, and from the church to the studio. Since then, people have been inviting me to play my music at their event. One day, somebody saw me in the plane and invited me to produce my song in the studio which I did, and that was how I got into production. We have performed locally and internationally.

Continuing, Chime said that he started music early not because he was looking for means to survive but to harness the talent God deposited in him, and also driven by passion to make difference in music as part of entertainment in Nigeria. “At that early, people were inviting me to perform at different occasion. I have been in music and production for the love of it. And I derive joy after performance”.

When asked if he has an album or a single, said he has a single out called, ‘Yo Body’, and he is working on his EP expecting to be out soon. “On my kind of music, I do RnB, Afro-dancehall, and it is a fusion of Afro music. My music is natural. I sound better performing live. I play natural music with instruments. We have musicians that do that. I practice music. I can stand up with my guitar, play and make you enjoy what I am doing. I can also pick up the piano and do same. My music is not like the other digitalized kinds of music”.

Discussing on his record label, the River state indigene revealed, “I tried to work on a couple of record labels back then but it hasn’t worked out with me because I know what I want in the industry. We are coming up with our own record label. As a producer, we have the capacity to produce ourselves. We have our record label we are bringing up. It is called, ‘Thunder Snare”.

On what he wants to achieve with music, Chime said that music is the tool I want to use to make the world a better place. “Something to put smile on people’s faces. If you tune on the television and millions of people are watching it, if you make somebody smile, it makes millions of people smile and that is a huge achievement. Music is that one thing I believe that I can use to impact the rest of the world positively”.

Answering questions on how he gets inspiration to write his songs, he said, “I get inspiration from my environment, what I see, what I hear, what I feel and how I feel. It comes naturally, I don’t plan it and I don’t go with what is trending.

On those he is looking up to Chime said, “I have couple of musicians that actually inspired my childhood and growing up in music. The likes of Wyclef Jean, who is one of the biggest musicians I follow because he plays the live instruments and produces as well. He is just like me. Some people even say I look like him. He sings, he raps. He is just good. For local artistes, I like Asa, then Tuface who sparked off the Nigerian part of me that made me understand the way the Nigerian music should roll”.