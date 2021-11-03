How do you intend to deal with the issue of China in Africa? They are colonizing us all over again? Charles N Lambert asks

There is no altruism in the money China is pouring into Africa. All the money and efforts are strictly for China’s interests. That is why some of the “benefiting” African countries are starting to push back and taking steps to get off the “one-way” street they find themselves on.

According to Charles N Lambert, Leader of Africa’s Economic War through the new Black Wall Street Platform, China mostly invests in projects that allow it to rapaciously plunder natural resources in these countries to serve its population the raw material it needs.

Africa is abundant in resources and the newly constructed railway will make it easy to transport them to the ports. Thus China says “we’ll give you a loan and build your infrastructure at unbeatable, competitive rates to jumpstart your economies. But of course, we’re not a professional charity business. We want something in exchange: natural resources to fuel our own economy and bilateral support for our BRI goals”.

The Chinese investments in Africa, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, are on the surface a boon to the countries involved.

China is lavishing loans to support various infrastructure projects across Africa through Chinese state-owned policy banks (China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China) that are more interested in advancing China’s foreign-policy goals than making a profit. To simply put, China simply gives debt after debt to a financially struggling economy and drowns them in it. Until the country has no other way to pay back, then to surrender ports, roads, and even entire cities to the Chinese.

In some cases, they take natural resources (rare minerals) as payment to fuel their growing industry.

Charles N Lambert states that “We will meet China at the natural resources level as that is their interest for now.

“I am preparing us to be in the position of paying more for Africa’s natural resources than the Chinese will ever be willing to pay. Paying more is a force that will make China behave in Africa forever.”

The Black Wall Street is the engine of capital generation for the industrialization of the African continent and the leader of Africa’s first Economic war for Economic Independence