By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

A Legal Luminary and Chancellor, Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN), has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to honour all agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU).

Olanipekun said the country can’t afford to witness another strike barely a few months after the universities that were closed for half a year were reopened for academic works.

ASUU had last week threatened to declare another nationwide strike over pending issues, but at a truce parley held last week in Abuja, it was resolved that the N30 billion revitalisation fund be released to the universities within the next one week, while the N22.1 billion Earned Academic Allowances are to be paid and the University Transparency Accountability Solution.

Addressing journalists during the 25th edition of Chief Wole Olanipekun Scholarship scheme, on Saturday, in Ikere-Ekiti, the legal Icon, represented by the General Manager of the Newcruize FM Radio Station established by the senior Lawyer, Mr Jide Ogunluyi, said: “The federal government must honour all agreements with ASUU to prevent any strike that could affect the system.

According to Olanipekun, who is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, “we are just recovering from the effect of the global Covid 19 pandemic. The effects are still being felt. So, I advise that all agreements should be honoured for our universities to be fully operational”.

Olanipekun revealed that a total of 134 students, comprising 50 secondary school students, 50 Ikere Ekiti undergraduates, five Law School students, and 29 non-indigenes, who are also undergraduates of universities across the country benefited from the 2021 edition.

“My happiness is that, since the inception of this scheme in 1996, 1,075 secondary school students of Ikere origin had benefited from this scheme in 25 years.

“At the university level, the scheme has produced 231 graduates, made up of 40 medical doctors, 38 agriculturists, 27 engineers, 37 linguists, 25 accountants, 16 political scientists and many others and it was operated at higher altitude without petty jealousy, partisanship, hatred, bickering, animosity infighting, enmity, resentment, antagonism and other mundane considerations”.

In his lecture entitled at the scholastic event: “The Politics Behind Covid 19 Pandemic and its Effects on Educational System”, a Professor of Geography, Dr Abiodun Olatunji, said the global disease had increased school dropouts, academic decay, reduction in students cognitive prowess as well as poverty level.

Speaking generally, Abiodun, a lecturer at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, added that the menace has also brought global economic recession, triggered by increased joblessness, low investments, and erosion of human capital basis of some countries.

Olatunji expressed regret that the six months shut-down of schools, also exposed some students, particularly those of higher learning to criminalities, thereby reducing their performances in schools.

“Though, the pandemic also brought a lot of inventions and aroused interest in virtual learning techniques, particularly in private schools while many schools invented sanitisers and drugs to help contain it, which nobody would have ever thought could happen in Nigeria”.