By Rosemary Iwunze

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) have affirmed their commitment to service excellence with focus on digital and product innovation as well as financial inclusion.

At a joint media parley at the companies’ headquarters in Lagos the executive management of both companies stated that service excellence is the hallmark of their insurance play.

Speaking, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, said that in the area of customer service excellence, both companies align on being customer-centric in their approach, matching global best practices with the needs of Nigerians to guarantee customer satisfaction.

He said: “Claims, which is perhaps the most significant bottleneck in the industry, has also been simplified with the setup of a claims portal through which customers can lodge claims and get their claims settled in 24 hours upon receipt of documentation.

“In terms of product innovation, Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life’s products are ingrained in the reality of the insuring public rolling out plans for families, businesses, entrepreneurs, couples and more to add value to the lives of Nigerians.”

Also speaking, Acting MD/CEO, Heirs Insurance, Adaobi Nwakuche, said: “We have reinforced our commitment to working in accordance with the vision set by the insurance regulatory body, NAICOM.

The close association of both companies to Heirs Holdings, a renowned conglomerate with a history of success across various industries, indicates how much priority Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life place on staying in line with regulatory expectations. Rest assured that we are taking insurance across Nigeria to the hinterlands. We are firmly committed to our mission”.