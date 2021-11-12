By Chioma Obinna

A global preventive healthcare provider, Healthlane, has launched a new app that would enable users live a longer and healthier life.

With the Healthlane app, users can book for comprehensive world-class check-ups, view medical tests results and records, see health scores and get a comprehensive care plan around nutrition, exercise, sleep and supplements.

Announcing this at the formal opening of its Lagos facility in Lekki, Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Healthlane, Mr. Alain Nteff explained further that the organsation provides comprehensive wellness checks and personalised care plans for easy understanding, tracking and improvement of individuals health.

Addressing journalists, Nteff said their mission is to simplify how individuals understand, track and improve their health; enabling longer and healthier lives and reducing the dependence on an overburdened primary healthcare system”.

He further clarified that healthcare has been mistaken to mean sick care.

“The former is consulting a physician after feeling sick and experiencing symptoms while the latter (Healthcare) is about nutrition, exercise, supplements, lifestyle and check-ups. Healthlane’s focus is preventing people from falling sick and enabling people to live longer and healthier lives.”

Nteff stated that it is a good time for the brand to launch into the health sector seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digitisation of different sectors.

“Today, people are now comfortable accessing their medical records on their smartphones. They are more concerned about preventing themselves so they don’t fall prey to certain diseases. We all know that if you are diabetic or hypertensive, you are more affected if you contract Covid-19 compared to someone who is relatively healthy. There is a growing trend of services being deployed through technology and that is where we have positioned ourselves,” Nteff noted

As a Customer-centric brand, he said their experience is convenient and seamless. With professional doctors, results are fully explained to clients while a personalised care plan is immediately available on the Healthlane app. This makes sure that by the time clients leave the facility; they have a good understanding of their state of health and what they need to do to improve it.

Nteff also explained that Healthlane has developed a world-class lab at their office in Lekki and is also able to conveniently set up in corporate workplaces.

“Healthlane is in partnership with insurance companies and HMOs as the company is set to move the continent and the world into a new horizon for employers and employees.”

Speaking further on Healthlane’s drive towards easy accessibility of preventive healthcare, Mr Nteff states “Many of our target audience are registered on an HMO and those who do not, pay a friendly out-of-pocket fee to get all the tests done and get results in a maximum wait time of 45minutes.

“We are the new medical tourist destination and are happy to be doing our bit to improve a situation that many would rather complain about”.

Vanguard News Nigeria