By Emmanuel Iheaka

Unidentified gunmen, Friday, kidnapped father to former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, HRH, Eze Henry Madumere.



The erstwhile deputy governor’s Adviser (Media and Publicity), Uche Onwuchekwa, told our correspondent that the former number two citizen of the state confirmed the kidnap of his father.



According to Onwuchekwa, the 89-year old, who is the traditional ruler of Ezi-Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local government Area of Imo State, was reportedly abducted around Iho Community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state after sporadic shootings.



Mbaitoli and Ikeduru are neighbouring local government areas.



The ex-deputy governor was said to have disclosed that his father’s abductors have contacted the family.



It was gathered that the monarch was a renowned businessman, contractor and a member of Nigerian Independence Choir.



The media adviser noted that the state police command had been informed of the kidnap.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, could not be reached as at press time.