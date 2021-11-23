.

— We will soon rescue the victim- Police

Dayo Johnson Akure

Gunmen have reportedly abducted the Eze Ndigbo of Ifon in the Ose council area of Ondo State, Chief Donatus Okereke.

The popular businessman was abducted at the Junction of a Quarry company in the Elegbeka community, the same axis where the first class traditional ruler, the Olufon of lfon, Oba Isreal Adewusi was murdered by suspected kidnappers in November last year.

The victim was reportedly marched into the thick forest by heavily armed kidnappers at around 8 am on Monday.

Secretary to the Regent of Ifon, Olaniyi Eni Olotu confirmed the abduction of the Igbo leader.

Olotu said that the kidnappers took the Igbo Chief through the bush path into the forest.

According to him “they shoot into the air before abducting him, the kidnappers took away a large amount of cash in his vehicle.

“Immediately we got the alarm about his abduction, the Regent of Ifon swung into action and contacted the Police as well as the Amotekun corps.

Reacting, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the abduction of the businessman and Igbo leader.

Odunlami said ” He left his home saying that he wanted to go and purchase something. He actually went to a quarry within the area.

” lt was later that his vehicle was seen in the middle of the road and his number was not going through after those who saw the vehicle tried his line

” lt is actually a case of suspected kidnapping because bullet shells were said to have been found where they saw his vehicle

The police spokesperson added that ” the DPO within the axis has mobilised his men to search for the victim.

Odunlami assured that the victim would soon be rescued unhurt.

