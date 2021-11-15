By Ozioruva Aliu





The Convener of the group, Alhaji Oshiobugie Danjuma in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City on Sunday, said the call became necessary to avoid taking the polytechnic back to the “dark days.”



He said appointing the school’s helmsman appropriately would help fast track the move to make the school a degree awarding institution.



The statement said “The authority must try to avoid the issues that have brought about the acrimony between the polytechnic and University graduates in the appointment of a substantive rector in Auchi polytechnic,” he stated.



He particularly noted that subverting the most qualified person for the rectorship position would not augur well for the nation’s foremost polytechnic. “We are aware that an interview for the appointment of a substantive Rector for the Polytechnic has been conducted and we are also aware that there are Master degrees and Phd holders that were interviewed for the position.



“Our position is that it will be out of place to appoint a Master degree holder as substantive rector when you have qualified Phd holders. Doing that will not allow the polytechnics to compete favourably with the Universities.



“Again, the case of Auchi polytechnic should not be any different in the country where all rectors are all Phd holders.

“We however need to reiterate here that we are for nobody or anybody, we are only out for the right thing to be done for the betterment of the institution that has been recognised and acknowledged as a first generation polytechnic in the country.