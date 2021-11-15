Bola Tinubu

By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY- THE reported presidential ambition of a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has berthed in Edo State as a group known as Edo Volunteers for Tinubu 2023 Thursday said it was set to inaugurate its steering committee.



A statement by the convener of the group, Ms Adetutu Owolabi and made available to journalists said the event would be chaired by the former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Razaq Bello-Osagie while Dr. Bamidele Agbadua of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi is to be the guest lecturer.

Owolabi said the group with membership across the 18 local government areas of the state and beyond has kick-started preparations for the inauguration of its executive members that would help achieve a Tinubu Presidency in 2023.



She said the media roundtable would also feature notable media chiefs of both the conventional and new media who she said are convinced that a Tinubu-presidency is “right for the moment given Tinubu’s proven dynamism, inclusiveness, and capacity to mobilize required local and international support towards achieving the goal of a secured and prosperous Nigeria.”