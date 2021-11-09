By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Afro pop singer Ayeesha has released a brand new single titled “In my Bed”. The record produced by talented beatmaker, Matz has an afro dancehall vibe.

Ayeesha whose real name is Aishat Oladejo grew up in Ibadan, Oyo State. She has a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Banking and Finance and won Miss Polytechnic 2010 and in 2011 was first runner up of miss Oyo State.

In 2014, she released a cover song for Aye by Davido. Back then, her stage name was Mzz_Thalia.

Ayeesha said she has always been a music person..”I love listening to different kinds of songs no matter the genres. I enjoy every bit of it and music for me started when I was in secondary school, I attended Fola Model Collage in Ibadan Nigeria. I feel in love with music while listening to Craig David born to do it album almost every morning.

Her favourite artists include Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Sade.

Speaking to journalists after the release of her new song, the afro pop singer noted that the Nigerian music industry is one that requires a lot of hard work and dedication to navigate and she is ready for the mental and physical battle ahead.

Ayeesha officially started making music in 2020 but has been singing since 2010. She is presently not signed to any label but has stage performances along side Dreemo, P-square, 2baba, Koredo Bello, Yemi Alade under her belt.

The song, “In my Bed” was mixed and mastered by Matzbeatz.