By Godfrey Bivbere

Maritime stakeholders have expressed divergent views over the recent announcement of a 4.08 per cent growth in the nation’s Gross Domestic Products, GDP.

While an export consultant and Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Multimix Export Academy, Dr. Obiora Madu, expressed scepticism over the GDP growth as he questioned the economic activity bases for arriving at the figures.

According to him, “I do not know how they calculated this GDP; if you tell anybody in the street that the GDP of the country has improved I do not know what their response will be because it is not reflecting in the life of the individuals.

I do not know what the GDP calculation is all about; if we are talking about export figures or something, if you could not find it locally you cannot find it internationally. But this GDP is subject to whatever we say it is and we have the habit of working on anything. I really do not want to speak on it because I do not understand it.

However, a barge operator and Managing Director of Nurwags Integrated Services Limited, Nura Wagani, said it is a wellcome development. Wagani asked the Federal Government to put in place the right policies to sustain the growth.

He said there is need to focus more on export which is presently on the rise to reduce the huge amount spent on importation.