By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Following the death of Hon. Haruna Maitala who hitherto represented Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Tuesday, declared the seat vacant.

This was as another member from the minority caucus defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It will be recalled that Maitala lost his life in an accident on April 3, 2021.

The official declaration is an approval for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct election and fill vacant seat.

At the plenary yesterday, the Speaker announced the defection of the member representing Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South and Orire Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Jacob Ajao Adejumo to APC.

Until his defection, Adejumo was a member of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

In his defection letter read by the Speaker, Adejumo who was a former member of APC before defecting to ADP said he was going back home.

“I left the APC before for ADP, because I couldn’t get the ticket. But now I’m going back home (APC). Your (Gbajabiamila) charismatic and all-inclusive, transparent and objective leadership of this house won my admiration for you and the progressives party in moving the nation forward”, Adejumo said in the letter.